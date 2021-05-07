Woman receives lengthy prison sentence for Mercer County overdose death

Nicoletta Robinson was sentenced to 111 months to 27 years in prison

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman found guilty of selling drugs to a Mercer woman who died of an overdose received a lengthy prison sentence on Friday.

Nicoletta Robinson was sentenced to 111 months to 27 years in prison.

A jury found her guilty of drug delivery resulting in death; aggravated assault; criminal use of communication facility; manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, all felony charges; and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Robinson was charged after the 32-year-old victim was found dead in a house in Coolspring Township in June of 2019. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office determined that she died of a drug overdose.

Pennsylvania State Police said an investigation determined that Robinson was the one who sold the drugs to the victim.

Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker said Robinson showed a lack of remorse for the crime, up until sentencing. He added that she made a statement that it was “all bulls**t” during the presentencing investigation in the case.

“Justice finally happened,” he said.