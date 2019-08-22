LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Woman raising money for national veterans charity stops in Liberty on behalf of late son

Local News

Cathy Powers is running across America to spread awareness and raise money for Wreaths Across America

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from North Carolina who’s running across America for a veterans charity made a stop at Veterans’ Outreach in Liberty on Wednesday.

Cathy Powers, a Gold Star mother, presented a wreath to a family who lost a son serving in the military as part of the Wreaths Across America charity.

Powers’ son was killed six years ago while serving. She found comfort when others placed a wreath on her son’s grave. Now, she’s raising money with hopes of returning the favor.

“I decided I wanted to run 1,000 miles within all 50 states and tell people about the healing I received, knowing that people are saying my son’s name when they lay those wreaths,” she said.

Powers’ goal is to raise enough money to buy 7,000 wreaths — one for each day her son was alive — and lay them on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

She started in January and has run over 600 miles in 37 states.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com