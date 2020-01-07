Woman pulled knife on mother in Girard, police say

Brandi Gonzalez grabbed her mother by the throat and threatened to kill her with a knife, according to a police report

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police arrested a woman after the suspect’s mother reported that she threatened her with a knife.

It happened in the 200 block of E. Kline St. at around 2:15 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.

Police said the suspect, 35-year-old Brandi Gonzalez, left before officers arrived.

Gonzalez’s mother told police that her daughter came over to pick up her son. The victim said she advised Gonzalez on her son’s behavior, which caused the argument. It escalated with Gonzalez grabbing her mother’s throat while threatening that she was going to kill her, according to a police report.

Girard police also spoke with the victim’s other daughter. She said that Gonzalez had also grabbed a knife and held it over her mom’s face. She said Gonzalez then punched her mom in the face, the report stated.

She said Gonzalez’s boyfriend grabbed the knife, pulled Gonzalez away and left.

The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Police reported that she had redness on her neck.

Later, police spoke with Gonzalez’s boyfriend over the phone. He said that Gonzalez wished to turn herself in, according to the report.

Police located Gonzalez driving the wrong way on a one-way alley that connects N. Market and N. State streets, according to the report. Officers made a traffic stop and arrested her.

Gonzalez was charged with felonious assault and was transported to Trumbull County Jail.