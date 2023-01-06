WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Bond has been set for a woman accused of causing a serious car accident that hurt someone.

Jamie Franks pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and OVI. This stems from a three car accident on Elm Road in Warren on Tuesday.

Police said Franks’ blood alcohol was level almost twice the legal limit. According to the victim’s mother, he remains in the ICU at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and is paralyzed from the chest down. He also has a broken neck.

Bond is set at $21,000.