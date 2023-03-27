COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — A Columbiana woman has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges, including endangering children, stemming from a crash on State Route 14.

Shannon Baker, 48, was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering children, failure to yield to right of way, child restraint, open container and OVI.

The charges follow a traffic crash on State Route 14 near State Route 7 on March 17. According to the summons Baker was given, Baker refused to take an OVI test after the crash. The summons also indicated that a child restraint was not in use.

Baker appeared in front of Judge Timothy McNicol for video arraignment on March 20, where she pleaded not guilty. She is set for pretrial on June 5 at 9:15 a.m.