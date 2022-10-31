YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Alliance woman charged for her role in a 2019 shooting that wounded two people pleaded guilty Monday to charges of aggravated murder and aggravated burglary.

Nichole Taylor, 31, entered her pleas before Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 15 to 19 years while defense attorney Lynn Maro will be arguing for a lesser sentence.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 28. Trial was to start Monday in Taylor’s case.

Taylor was charged along with Robert Young, 48, for forcing their way inside a Wayside Avenue home on the South Side Sept. 19, 2019, shooting two people and trying to set the house on fire.

Detectives said Taylor knocked on the door and when someone answered her knock, Young, who was behind her, shot the person.

That victim played dead and crawled into the basement. Police said Young then shot another person in the face.

Warrants were issued a few days after the shooting for the pair, but they were not taken into custody until Jan. 30, 2020.

Young was free on $40,000 bail and was expected to go on trial in July but skipped his trial. A warrant is out for his arrest. He has done prison time for a 1992 murder in Detroit.

Taylor has been free on $30,000 bond and her bond was continued by Judge Donofrio.

Maro told Judge Donofrio her client has no prior criminal record, did not have a weapon that evening and was a pre-med student at Kent State University before the shooting happened.

Maro said the shooting was captured on video and the only person seen with a gun was Young.

“She had gone into the home to speak to the homeowner and didn’t realize what Mr. Young was doing,” Maro said.

Maro did add that her client did nothing to stop the shooting and under complicity law in Ohio she is guilty.