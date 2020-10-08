Woman pleads guilty to conspiracy charges in Youngstown shooting case

The victim was wounded on a South Side street last September

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are recommending a prison term of five to seven and a half years for a woman who pleaded guilty Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for her role in a shooting on Youngstown’s south side.

Aliyah Taylor, 23, entered guilty pleas before Judge John Durkin to a first-degree felony charge of conspiracy and a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence.

Taylor and her boyfriend, Desmond Cochrane Jr., 24, were indicted by a grand jury last October for the Sept. 9 wounding of a man at West LaClede Avenue and Hillman Street.

Reports said the man was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a passing car fired several shots at him and he was hit in the leg. He managed to make it to a nearby house, where 911 was called.

Cochrane faces charges of felonious assault and obstructing justice. He has a trial date set for Jan. 25.

Police said the two plotted to kill the shooting victim and another woman, but they did not give very many details.

Taylor has been in the Mahoning County Jail since her indictment last year.

