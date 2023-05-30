YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are recommending some sort of incarceration for a city woman who pleaded guilty Tuesday to a child endangering charge because her baby tested positive for cocaine.

Rose Ann Geisler, 37, pleaded guilty to the charge, a third-degree felony, before Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Sentencing is set for July 28. The maximum sentence for a third-degree felony is three years in prison.

Her attorney, James Lanzo, is expected to argue for probation. Assistant Prosecutor Catilyn Andrews said she is recommending that Geisler serve some type of incarceration to be determined by Judge Durkin.

Geisler was indicted by a grand jury after she was arrested June 8 when police were called to the Boardman Campus of Akron Children’s Hospital for a report of a 3-month-old baby that had tested positive for cocaine.

Reports said when police were first called to the hospital, Geisler had told hospital personnel the baby had taken a nap and woke up after an hour with vomit on his clothes and was breathing funny.

When told the baby tested positive for cocaine, reports said Geisler told police her brother had been staying at her home for a few days and may have picked the baby up while he had cocaine on his hands.

When police went to her home later in the day, reports said Geisler told police that she was laying on a couch and put the baby in a car seat on the floor next to her, and the baby fell asleep. After an hour, the baby woke up covered with vomit and was breathing funny.

The baby did recover.