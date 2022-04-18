YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of four people indicted in October for lying while trying to purchase firearms pleaded guilty Friday in federal court.

Miechelle Barnes, 28, of Youngstown, entered a guilty plea in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese to one count of making a false statement while purchasing a firearm.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 4. Barnes has been free on $20,000 unsecured bond since her arraignment in October.

Barnes was one of four people indicted for lying while trying to buy guns along with three other people, one from Youngstown and two from Pittsburgh.

The indictment in the case says that Barnes, with help from the other three, tried on Feb. 18 to buy three 9mm semiautomatic handguns from an East Midlothian Boulevard business in Youngstown.

The indictment said Barnes lied about who she was buying the guns for. The indictment does not say how the other three defendants aided or abetted her, as they are charged. An affidavit is not available.

Barnes is the first of the four defendants in the case to plead guilty.