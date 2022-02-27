SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Woman of Impact nominee Dawn Turnage hosted a fitness dance classes Saturday, but now she is bringing workouts over to the Shenango Valley.

Sunday, Cycle Life in Sharon has partnered up with her to promote good heart health in the last week of American Heart Month.

The owner of Cycle Life, Aimee Javens, is excited for the opportunity to partner with Turnage and other upcoming charity events Cycle Life is sponsoring.

“This is our second charity ride, so we’ve been waiting for someone to ask us to do a charity ride…Next week, we our doing another charity ride…for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) Bike for Breakthrough.” Javens said.

You can find more information about all their charity rides on their Facebook page.

The cycle class will be at Noon Sunday.