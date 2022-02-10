COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Woman of Impact campaign, sponsored by the American Heart Association, is in full swing. Thursday night, one of the five women nominated held a fundraising event in Columbiana.

Kerry Reckard’s mission is to raise $10,000 in eight weeks. She started at Birdfish Brewery with a 50/50 raffle and basket raffle. Birdfish also donated a portion of the sales from the night.

Reckard says her “why” is very personal. She lost her father and several other family members to heart problems.

“I had a beloved aunt who passed away of a heart attack. She had stage four breast cancer but she had a massive heart attack right before Thanksgiving,” Reckard said.

Her next event will be a “Purse Bingo” on March 27 from 2-6 p.m. at Avon Oaks in Girard.

