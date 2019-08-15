Woman now faces murder charge for man’s fatal stabbing in Youngstown

At the time, the woman told police that the stabbing was in self-defense

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An east side Youngstown woman has now been charged in connection with the death of a man in June.

Ashley Marie Eiland, 32, was indicted on murder charges by a Mahoning County grand jury.

911 call: Woman reports stabbing man in Youngstown

Prosecutors say she fatally stabbed Eugene Jones, Jr. during a fight at the woman’s apartment on Kendis Circle.

At the time, Eiland told police that Jones had been drinking and tried to assault her and her children, so she stabbed him.

Eiland could be in court later this month.