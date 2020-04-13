Woman not arraigned Monday after fatal Youngstown shooting

Police have still not identified the victim, who was found shot to death inside a home after police were called for reports of a disturbance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was shot to death about 7 p.m. Sunday in a home on Youngstown’s south side was a family friend of the suspect, police said.

Jillian Russell, 36, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of aggravated murder after she was arrested at the shooting scene in the 500 block of Lakewood Avenue.

Although she is in the jail, Russell was not arraigned Monday.

Police have still not identified the victim, who was found shot to death inside a home after police were called for reports of a disturbance.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said there were four people at the home, including the victim, when an argument broke out and the man was shot.

The other three people in the home, including Russell, were outside when police arrived.

Blackburn declined to say how police were able to determine Russell shot the victim.

The homicide is the ninth in the city this year. Youngstown had 20 homicides in 2019.

At this time in 2019, the city had eight homicides.