Woman left kids in car while shoplifting at Liberty Walmart, police say

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police say a woman was shoplifting from Walmart while leaving two children, ages 3 and 8, alone in an unlocked car.

Officers were called to the store on Goldie Road at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an unruly theft suspect.

Police said the suspect initially identified herself as a deceased family member and was determined to be lying about her identity. Officers were able to identify her as 27-year-old Tiara Leflore after finding her EBT card in a fanny pack that she was wearing.

Upon her arrest, Leflore told police that she was worried about her children, which she admitted to leaving in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to a police report. Police said Leflore did not have a valid driver’s license, and there were no car seats in the vehicle.

Leflore told police that a woman was supposed to be watching the kids, but police could find no evidence that another adult was in the car, according to the report.

Police arrested Leflore on charges of theft, obstructing official business and endangering children.

The children were turned over to a family member.

