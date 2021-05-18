Woman learns sentence for assault on Austintown husband who later died

Elizabeth Clausen pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault and domestic violence in the case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman accused of beating her Austintown husband in 2018 with a candle, that man later dying, was sentenced Tuesday to six months in the Mahoning County Jail.

The sentence was agreed upon between Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich and defense Attorney Ron Yarwood and upheld by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Elizabeth Clausen, 36, of Streetsboro.

Clausen was originally charged with felonious assault and domestic violence for the June 9, 2018, attack on her former husband, Eric Clausen, at their Austintown home.

Clausen went to the hospital with a head injury, left and came back after he was became ill. He died two days later. A coroner’s report listed his cause of death as pneumonia.

Elizabeth Clausen was charged with hitting her husband in the head with a candle, but the husband told people at the hospital that he gave himself a head injury. That would have been a hard hurdle to overcome before a jury, Rich said.

Rich also said that Elizabeth Clausen was not charged with her husband’s death but the injury before his death.

Still, Eric Clausen Sr. and Kim Miller, the victim’s parents, said they blamed Elizabeth Clausen for their son’s death and they were upset she would not be spending more time behind bars.

“For us, in our hearts, it’s a felony,” Eric Clausen Sr. said.

Elizabeth Clausen apologized and said she is remorseful about what happened to her former husband.

Judge Krichbaum said he was bound by the law to give the sentence that was agreed upon. He also said prosecutors were hampered by the statement the victim made before his death and the lack of other evidence that would support more serious charges.