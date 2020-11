Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The victim trapped in a Struthers house fire over the weekend has passed away, according to the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

Teri Sevi, 61, was taken to the hospital after the fire. She did not survive.

The house on Wilson Street caught on fire early Saturday morning.

Investigators are still looking into what caused it.

An autopsy will be conducted in Cuyahoga County.

