Woman killed in Beaver Township crash

A dog was also in the car

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One woman was killed in a crash in Beaver Township Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. at Woodworth and Maplecroft roads.

The coroner was called to the scene, and the crash is under investigation.

The vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.

A dog was also in the car and was taken to Angels for Animals to get checked out. The dog is expected to be OK.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened to cause the crash.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information.