WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown woman who was accused of vandalizing the Trumbull County Courthouse is now in jail.

A warrant for Joanna McCane’s arrest was issued in November. McCane was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday.

She was arraigned Thursday on the vandalism charge and is being held without bond since she didn’t show up in court for other charges against her.

According to police, McCane was seen on surveillance video breaking windows at the courthouse. The damage was reported on November 27.

Police said the vandalism occurred after McCane was released from jail following a trespassing incident at a Warren restaurant.

McCane is expected to appear in court again within the next 10 days.