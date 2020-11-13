Woman jailed on charges from Boardman hit-skip crash that injured local DJ

According to court records, a bench warrant was issued after Stouffer failed to appear in court for her arraignment

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield woman charged in the hit-skip crash in which a local DJ was hit is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

On October 22, a Trumbull County grand jury indicted Rachel Stouffer on charges of failure to stop after an accident, driving under suspension and assured clear distance.

According to court records, a bench warrant was issued after Stouffer failed to appear in court for her arraignment.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Stouffer was traveling north on Glenwood Avenue at about 10:24 p.m. June 12 when she hit Brian Price, who was riding his bicycle in the same direction.

Price was thrown from his bicycle. Troopers say Stouffer left the scene but turned herself in four days later.

Price, who is a local DJ, was treated for his injuries at St. Elizabeth Youngstown.

Stouffer told troopers in her statement that she did not see Price, and that she didn’t stop after hitting him because she was in shock. She also said that her car alerted her that she had no tire pressure, according to the crash report.