YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to leaving a dog in a closet to die while she went on vacation has asked for an early release from the Mahoning County jail.

Attorneys for Rayne Dunmire, 22, filed the motion Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors have yet to respond.

Dunmire was sentenced Jan. 4 by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to five years probation with the first six months of that sentence to be served in jail after she pleaded guilty to a charge of cruelty companion animals.

Dunmire was charged after humane agents served a search warrant June 22 at her home in the 200 block of East Boston Avenue and found a German Shepherd dead in the attic.

A post-mortem examination of the dog found the dog died of neglect.

Dunmire was on vacation in Colorado when the dog was found. Her attorney, Michael Kivlighan, said at her plea hearing Dunmire made arrangements for her kids to stay with relatives and thought those arrangements included care for the dog.

However, Kivlighan said the relatives did not care for the dog, and when Dunmire found out 11 days into her trip the dog was not being cared for, she headed home.

As part of her sentence, she is also barred from owning any animals.

