YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Bissell Avenue woman was issued a citation after a standoff on her street Friday.

Maleka Curry, 33, faces a charge of misconduct at an emergency, a misdemeanor. She is expected to appear in municipal court Monday.

Reports said police were called about 6:30 p.m. Friday to a home in the single digit block of Bissell Avenue for someone with a gun and a man holed himself up in a house. When he would not come out the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team was called out.

Reports said Curry was asked several times to go inside and she was placed into handcuffs when she refused and escorted by two CRT members to a squad car.

Police entered the home about 10:30 p.m., ending the standoff.

Police have not released any information on the standoff, who was taken into custody, how many people were in the home at the time and if charges are going to be filed against anyone.