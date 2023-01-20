CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was indicted by a grand jury Thursday in connection to the September fatal crash on Tippecanoe that involved a child.

Waylynn Ward, 25, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and endangering children.

The three-vehicle crash happened Sept. 7, 2022 on the 3900 block of Tippecanoe Road.

Daniel Harvishak, 65, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Harvischak and Ward were traveling south on Tippecanoe Road near the Route 62 intersection. Ward was in the through lane and Harvischak was in the turn lane. Both were driving parallel “at a high rate of speed” as the turn lane and through lane merged into one lane. Ward was then in the northbound lane topping the hill where both vehicles hit another vehicle head-on.

All three vehicles traveled off the east side of the road. Harvischak’s and Ward’s vehicles both became engulfed in flames. Ward and her child escaped their vehicle.

The Niles Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the driver of the third vehicle, Stephen Corll, is a resource officer at Niles Schools and that he was on his way to work when the crash happened.

Aggressive driving was believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to OSHP.

A warrant has been issued by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department for Ward’s arrest. There is no word yet on when she will be in court.