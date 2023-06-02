YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman woman has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury for an April shooting in which another woman was wounded in the shoulder.

An indictment handed down Thursday charges Robyn Johnson, 26, with the discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

The charges carry firearm specifications of one-year and three years as well as a five-year drive-by shooting specification.

City police Detective Sgt. Anthony Vitullo said Johnson is accused of shooting a woman at about 3 a.m. April 22 at South Avenue and East Midlothian Boulevard.

Vitullo said the victim was in a car with a man and that car was followed from a bar by Johnson. All three people know each other, Vitullo said.

Vitullo said Johnson and the victim were arguing before they stopped in the street and a fight ensued. That is when the woman was shot in the shoulder, Vitullo said.

Johnson had been free on bond until Thursday when she was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.