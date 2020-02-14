Woman indicted, charged with leading Youngstown police on chase with toddler in car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a Plazaview Court woman on four felony charges for a chase police say she was in with an 11-month-old child in the car.

Briyana Littlejohn, 29, is charged with failure to obey the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; fifth degree felonies of possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and obstructing official business; and child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Reports said police tried to pull over a car Littlejohn was driving about 6:35 p.m. January 3 when she failed to pull over and led police on a chase across the South Side before she stopped in the 1000 block of Parkwood Avenue and tried to run away.

Officers caught her very quickly and also picked up bags of crack cocaine and fentanyl she tossed as she ran, reports said.

The child was found in the back seat of the car and was checked by paramedics before being released to relatives.