YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury after humane investigators say she is responsible for a dead dog that was found locked in a closet.

Rayne Lynn Dunmire has been charged with cruelty to companion animals and abandoned animals.

On July 22, officials served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of E. Boston Ave. on Youngstown’s South Side. When they searched the home, they reported finding several animals, including the deceased dog that was left in a locked closet, an iguana and a snakeskin.

Animal Charity officials said they searched the home twice but couldn’t find the snakes.

Officials said there was an overpowering stench and the dog couldn’t have been dead for more than a week.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.