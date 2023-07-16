WEST SALEM TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — A woman in Mercer County Jail is facing multiple charges after reports state she drove her SUV through a yard and intentionally injured a man.

Cindy Field, 63, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, is in Mercer County Jail facing two charges of aggravated assault, one charge of simple assault and a harassment charge stemming from a July 11 incident.

Reports state Field “erratically” drove her Ford Explorer SUV around the yard at a home on the 300 block of Wise Road and intentionally hit and caused injury to a man in the yard. Field was taken into custody on scene.

There is no word on the male’s condition.

Field remains in the jail after being unable to post $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 1.