WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) The Trumbull County Coroner had identified a woman who died in a fire in Warren last month.

Florence Blackwell, 64, died from smoke inhalation, according to the coroner. She was pulled from an apartment on Perkinsowood Blvd. NE June 11 and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fire was contained to Blackwell’s apartment, but others on her floor were damaged by smoke. Apartments below also sustained water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.