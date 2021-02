Crews were called Friday evening to a house on Winona Drive

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was hurt in a house fire Friday in Youngstown.

Crews were called about 7:45 p.m. to a house on Winona Drive.

When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were coming from the front and sides of the house.

A woman was found lying in the snow in the backyard. She suffered minor injuries, according to firefighters.

The house sustained extensive damage and is not livable at this point.

The cause is under investigation.