Arson blamed on Youngstown fire that hurt woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators have determined that arson was the cause of a fire that sent a Regent Street woman to the hospital with burns.

Crews were called about 12:05 p.m. Friday to a 133 Regent St. home after a police officer on patrol saw smoke coming from the area.

The entire front of the home is gutted and it appears to be a total loss.

Fire investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said police were called to the house two times previously and that there were two different points of origin of the fire.