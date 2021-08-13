Arson blamed on Youngstown fire that hurt woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators have determined that arson was the cause of a fire that sent a Regent Street woman to the hospital with burns.
Crews were called about 12:05 p.m. Friday to a 133 Regent St. home after a police officer on patrol saw smoke coming from the area.
The entire front of the home is gutted and it appears to be a total loss.
Fire investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said police were called to the house two times previously and that there were two different points of origin of the fire.
Don’t miss the next breaking local news story. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts today.