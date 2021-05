Other people living in the complex had to be evacuated

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was hurt in a fire Friday morning at a Boardman apartment complex.

It happened in the 200 block of Washington Blvd. around 6 a.m.

Firefighters said she was taken to the hospital with minor burns.

Other people living in the complex had to be evacuated.

All of the damage is only in that one apartment, which is no longer livable.