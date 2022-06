WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to Youngstown Road after a woman reported her car had been shot at early Sunday.

According to a police report, officers were called at about 1:52 a.m. to the 2000 block of Youngstown Road where they said the 35-year-old victim had minor cuts up her left arm from the driver’s side window being shattered by gunfire.

Officers also observed bullet holes on the side of the vehicle and found nine bullet casings.