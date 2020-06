Police say a woman crashed into a drainage ditch around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on St. Andrews Court

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver ran from the scene of a crash in Canfield early Wednesday.

Police say a woman crashed into a drainage ditch around 1:30 a.m. on St. Andrews Court as she was trying to make a left turn.

A witness said the driver didn’t seem to be hurt when she got out of the car and ran away.

Police are investigating the incident.