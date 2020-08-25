Woman held at gunpoint during robbery in Boardman carport, police say

A woman said she was coming home when a man with a gun demanded she give him her purse

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a police report, a woman was held at gunpoint and robbed in Boardman last week.

While patrolling the area near the 4000 block of Hillman Way around 11:30 p.m. August 20, police came across a man about 5’11” tall, weighing between 215 and 230 pounds. Police said he was wearing all black with a black face mask and a hoodie pulled up on top of his head.

According to the police report, the officer asked him what he was doing and he replied, “Nothing, just chilling. How are you?”

Shortly after, the officer heard screaming and found three people who said they had been robbed.

They pointed at two men running away, one of whom matched the description of the person the officer saw earlier. The victims said the man who robbed them had a gun.

One of the victims said she pulled into her carport and was met by a man pointing a gun at her.

He demanded she give him her purse, which contained $1,100 cash and personal documents, according to the police report.

A witness saw the man carrying the victim’s purse before dropping it and running away. Police found the purse on Prestwick Drive with everything still inside.

Police could not find the men.

