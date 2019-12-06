Woman free on bond after charges from Youngstown drug raid

Police reported recovering drugs and $46,000 in cash from the home

Aja Hill, 22, of Cherry Hill Avenue, was released from the Mahoning County Jail Thursday, a day after members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served a search warrant at the home.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman arrested in a home where police reported finding a gun, drugs and almost $46,000 cash is free on her own recognizance.

Hill is on supervised release and is expected to have a preliminary hearing next week in municipal court.

While serving the warrant investigating drug activity, police reported finding the cash, along with two bags of crack cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, a scale and a 9mm pistol that had a 50-round drum magazine.

Hill was charged with a third-degree felony possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

Police displayed the drugs, gun and cash at the police department on Friday.

  • Aja Hill, charged with drug abuse and drug paraphernalia in Youngstown.

