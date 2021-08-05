Woman found sleeping in doghouse charged with creating disturbance in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested in Girard after police said she was causing a disturbance and resisted arrest.

Police were called to the 200 block of West Prospect Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the caller said Shamia Fudge, 30, was banging on his front door with a stick.

Police said they found damage to a window but Fudge was not at the front door. While checking the property, police said they found Fudge sleeping on the doghouse in the backyard.

Officers said they could smell alcohol on Fudge and observed white residue around her mouth and on her face, according to the police report.

Fudge told police that the caller slipped something into her drink and put her in the doghouse, thinking she was dead, which the caller denied. A responding officer noted he saw Fudge outside of a Girard bar an hour prior to the incident.

Police said Fudge began yelling at officers and arguing with the caller and hit an officer in the groin while trying to avoid being handcuffed.

The caller told police Fudge was pregnant, which she denied. She was taken home by officers and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Fudge is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.