WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Warren woman is in the Trumbull County Jail after she was found guilty Tuesday on crimes involving animals.

Corvette Brown, 36, pleaded no contest and was found guilty on four counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals in Warren Municipal Court.

According to court records, she will spend 10 days in jail and serve 5 years probation.

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County said that they seized six cats that were starving and sick in September 2021 on Judyth Street Southeast. In addition to the six cats, AWL also said that they found other cats that were deceased.

Brown will have to undergo a mental health evaluation and that she cannot own, possess, or live with animals per judges order.