Woman found driving car stolen from California in Liberty Twp., police say

Police ran the car's license plate number and found that it was entered as a stolen vehicle out of Burbank, California

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Liberty say a driver who refused to leave a Dunkin’ Donuts while using its WiFi was found to be driving a stolen car.

Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the restaurant on Belmont Avenue on reports of a vehicle parked in the drive-thru lane after refusing to leave Thursday.

The black Mitsubishi was occupied and had a California license plate, according to a police report.

Dunkin’ Donuts management told police that the driver had been asked leave but refused to do so.

As officers pulled up behind the vehicle, the driver pulled into a parking space.

Police spoke with the driver, Shanice Swiney, who said she had been attempting to use the WiFi at the Dunkin’ Donuts, according to the report.

The report stated that police ran the plate number and found that it was entered as a stolen vehicle out of Burbank, California.

Officers detained Swiney, and after confirming with the Burbank Police Department that the black Mitsubishi was stolen, took Swiney into custody on a charge of receiving stolen property.

Swiney told police that she had been trying to extend the rental of the vehicle and that it wasn’t stolen. Police said she showed officers an email from the rental company, however, which stated if the car wasn’t returned, it would be reported stolen.

The vehicle was supposed to be returned December 4, according to the report.

Police took Swiney to the Trumbull County Jail.