BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The body of a woman was found Sunday inside an apartment in Boardman.

Police say the woman was found inside in an apartment on Lemans Drive.

Investigators aren’t releasing any details.

Two people inside the apartment were arrested, but police did not disclose why they were taken into custody.

Boardman police and the Mahoning County Coroner are investigating.