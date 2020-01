Officials say the death appears to be a homicide

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home on New Year’s Day.

Detectives were called to the scene of a home on the 300 block of Douglas Street NW around 1:30 p.m. They confirmed that a woman was found deceased by what appears to be trauma.

Officials say the death is being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the woman has not been released.

No further information has been released yet. Check back for updates on this developing story.