NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was told to leave mall property following a fight on Friday at the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

According to a police report, two women were fighting in the JCPenney concourse over a man.

Both of the 20-year-old women said the other one was the aggressor.

Police said security video shows both women yelling at each and “mutual combat.”

One of the women is an employee at a mall store, the report stated.

The other suspect was told to leave and mall security said a trespass from mall property will be sent to her home.

The other woman was allowed to stay due to her employment at the mall.

Neither was arrested.

This is the latest of a series of altercations at the Eastwood Mall. Other instances involved mostly juveniles.

Previous altercations at the mall prompted a discussion in February about extra security. At that time, mall officials said they were going to communicate with the administration at local schools.