Woman flown to hospital following crash in Wilmington Twp.

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A 27-year-old woman from New Castle had to be flown by a medical helicopter to a hospital following a crash in Wilmington Township.

Pennsylvania State Police say Taylor Palombaro was driving along State Route 158 at about 1 p.m. Tuesday when she lost control, hit a tree and rolled over.

The accident happened about one mile north of State Route 18.

Police say Palombaro was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering major injuries.

A juvenile was also in the vehicle and was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.