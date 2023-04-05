SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – One woman was flown to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck on the freeway.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police, the 82-year-old woman from Grove City was driving in the right lane of I-79 at an “extremely slow” speed.

A semi-truck then hit the back end of the car the woman was driving, The semi-truck then traveled off the shoulder, down an embankment and jack-knifed in a ditch.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The elderly woman was taken to the Grove City Airport, where she was then flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

At this time, the victim’s injuries are unknown.

Interstate 79 Northbound was closed in both directions for about an hour but has since reopened.