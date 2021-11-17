Woman flown by medical helicopter from Lawrence County crash

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) -A woman was flown by a medical helicopter from a crash in Lawrence County Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police said the driver was traveling down Johnson Road in Slippery Rock Township just before 2 p.m. when she drove through a property, ending up on McConnells Mills Road where she hit a tree.

Emergency crews initially thought the crash was much worse because the driver of the SUV was found lying in a nearby field, but she got out of the SUV on her own and laid down in the field, according to police.

The woman was conscious when she was taken from the scene, police said.

The accident is under investigation.