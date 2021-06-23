Woman fires at suspected intruder in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating an incident in which a woman said she fired at a suspected intruder.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5 a.m. Wednesday to a house in the 2200 block of Palmyra Road.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who said that a man who has been harassing her was at her house and that she saw him through the kitchen window.

When officers came inside the house to speak to the woman, they found a shell casing and a bullet on the floor. Police also noted a hole in the kitchen window and that the wooden frame was splintered.

The woman said that she fired two times through the kitchen window.

Police searched the area for the suspected intruder but didn’t find anyone.

