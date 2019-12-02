Woman finds bullet holes in sister’s house in Warren

Police in Warren are investigating after a woman came home to find bullet holes in her sister's house

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after a woman came home to find bullet holes in her sister’s house.

The incident happened at a house in the 2900 block of Clearwater St. NW. It was reported on Thanksgiving Day, but the house could have been shot the night before, according to a police report.

The woman said her sister owns the house and was out of state at the time.

The front window of the house was completely shattered and four bullet holes were found in the walls.

Police found a .45 caliber shell casing in an upstairs bedroom and another one outside of the house.

No one was home at the time of the incident.