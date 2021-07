HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was airlifted and flown to the hospital after she fell into a 12-foot hole in her yard in Hubbard Township at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Trumbull County Dispatch said she hurt her leg and was unable to climb out of the hole using a ladder.

EMS was dispatched but was unable to get her out on the ground.

She was pulled out with the help of helicopter rescue at around 5:30 p.m. and flown to the hospital.