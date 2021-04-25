Woman facing OVI charge after Poland Twp. crash overnight

A truck ended up off the road but the boat on the back came off the trailer

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from New Castle is facing charges following an overnight crash in Poland Township late Saturday.

It happened near the intersection of 224 and Quarry Road.

A car hit a guardrail, spun out and was then facing oncoming traffic.

Moments later a truck swerved to miss the car.

The truck ended up off the road but the boat on the back came off the trailer.

The boat and truck ended up on opposite sides of the street.

No one was seriously hurt.

Troopers have charged the driver of the car, Mellisa Michael, with OVI and failure to control.