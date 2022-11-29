WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for a woman’s arrest after police say she was under the influence of drugs when she crashed a car in Weathersfield.

Brenda Joyce, 64, is charged with OVI, failure to control and driving under suspension.

According to a Weathersfield police report, Joyce was driving a car that went off of Ohltown McDonald Road, crashing into a wooded area. She was unconscious when rescue crews arrived and had to be treated with naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, the report stated.

Police said a bag was found on the driver’s seat of the car, containing what appeared to be methamphetamine.

Crews took Joyce to the hospital for treatment, but police said she left against medical advice.

Officers went to her home to try to serve her the citation but said they were unable to make contact with her, so a warrant is issued for her arrest.