CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said officers who pulled over a Youngstown woman for speeding early Sunday morning found a loaded handgun on her.

Alize Robinson, 26, of Manchester Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

Reports said Robinson was pulled over just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Wilson Avenue near 4th Street after she was clocked driving 50 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

When the officer walked up to talk to her, he could smell marijuana coming from the inside of the car, reports said. Reports said Robinson told police she had some marijuana in the car and the officer asked her to step out of the car so he could search it.

When police searched Robinson, they found a loaded 9mm handgun in her front jacket pocket, reports said.

Robinson told police after she was handcuffed she had marijuana hidden in her sock. Police looked and found a bag of marijuana there, reports said.

