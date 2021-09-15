Woman facing drug charges: A warning to beware of toilet seats

Austintown, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty Township woman is facing drug charges after police say she was suspected of being under the influence of drugs at a local grocery store where they say drugs were found in her purse.

According to a police report, officers were called about 10:35 a.m. Sept. 6 to the Giant Eagle on Mahoning Avenue on reports of a woman who was suspected of doing drugs in a bathroom and was acting strange.

A worker there said she was in the bathroom with the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Meagan Gore, and that when Gore left the bathroom, there was suspected drug residue on the toilet seat, the police report stated.

Officers caught up with Gore in an aisle of the store where they say she appeared to be under the influence.

A search of Gore’s purse uncovered several hypodermic needles and a white plastic bag containing methamphetamine, the report stated.

Gore was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on drug abuse charges. She was arraigned Sept. 8 and her bond was set at $2,500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Gore also had an outstanding warrant out of Liberty Township, the report stated.